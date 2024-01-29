2Xideas AG Purchases 395 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

2Xideas AG grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $11,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,406,000 after buying an additional 160,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,176,000 after buying an additional 50,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,537,000 after buying an additional 107,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.77. The company had a trading volume of 29,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,373. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.62. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $121,447.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at $7,019,193.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total transaction of $25,041.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,374.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $121,447.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at $7,019,193.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,589 shares of company stock valued at $9,354,611. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

