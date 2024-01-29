2Xideas AG Purchases Shares of 101,906 John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

2Xideas AG purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,714,000. 2Xideas AG owned 0.32% of John Bean Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 124.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth $73,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of JBT stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $102.18. 28,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.32. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $89.96 and a one year high of $125.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.45.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Get Our Latest Report on JBT

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.