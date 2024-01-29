2Xideas AG Sells 1,195 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

2Xideas AG lessened its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Markel Group makes up approximately 1.3% of 2Xideas AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. 2Xideas AG owned 0.06% of Markel Group worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 86,597.6% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 220,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth $182,438,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter worth $4,150,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,259,000 after acquiring an additional 23,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

NYSE MKL traded up $9.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,485.06. 9,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,078. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,417.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,443.79. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,186.56 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. On average, analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

Insider Activity

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,688.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

