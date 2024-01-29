2Xideas AG Sells 33,052 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

2Xideas AG decreased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,052 shares during the period. Service Co. International makes up about 2.2% of 2Xideas AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. 2Xideas AG owned 0.23% of Service Co. International worth $19,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 30.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,533,715.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,514,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,533,715.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Service Co. International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCI traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.47. 49,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,339. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day moving average of $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

