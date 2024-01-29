4,834 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Bought by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,834 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,622 shares of company stock valued at $262,902 over the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. TheStreet downgraded Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Paylocity

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,747. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.16. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $139.40 and a 1 year high of $235.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.