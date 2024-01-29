51,628 Shares in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Bought by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Atlas Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 930,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 737,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,038,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 723.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 352,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 309,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

CXE remained flat at $3.52 during midday trading on Monday. 55,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,902. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $3.81.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

