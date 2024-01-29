77,608 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Purchased by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 77,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,000. Sun Communities makes up about 3.3% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Sun Communities by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Sun Communities by 0.9% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 11,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Bank of America lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.09.

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.75. 202,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,360. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $163.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.72 and a 200 day moving average of $124.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.