A. O. Smith (AOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect A. O. Smith to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AOS stock opened at $80.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.65. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $82.77.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $3,845,718.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,682.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 39.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 15.2% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

