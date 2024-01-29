AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) Stock Down 0.5 %

AB SKF (publ) stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.20. 13,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,867. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 14.20%. On average, analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.