abrdn plc Grows Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.06% of Elevance Health worth $64,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $483.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $508.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $475.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.