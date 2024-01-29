abrdn plc Has $60.72 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,842 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.10% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $60,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $127.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.95 and a 200-day moving average of $115.91. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

