abrdn plc Has $69.18 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,215,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,014 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $69,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after purchasing an additional 48,133 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,245,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,912. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG opened at $57.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.18. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.