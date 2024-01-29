abrdn plc Has $75.53 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

abrdn plc lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,036 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 251,903 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.17% of Autodesk worth $75,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,791,142,000 after acquiring an additional 130,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after purchasing an additional 520,655 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Autodesk by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $642,448,000 after purchasing an additional 275,675 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $253.07 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $256.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.54.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,890,468 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

