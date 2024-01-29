abrdn plc Increases Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

abrdn plc increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,044,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,238 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $77,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after buying an additional 365,033 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in CBRE Group by 801.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 77,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 69,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in CBRE Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE opened at $86.27 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $94.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

