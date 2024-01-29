abrdn plc Purchases 1,230,821 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

abrdn plc grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 251.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,719,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230,821 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.12% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $54,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,436,206.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,953,285.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at $12,436,206.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 71,000 shares of company stock worth $2,225,220. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $31.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

