abrdn plc Purchases 44,174 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $54,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge Global by 59.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,462,000 after buying an additional 1,159,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bunge Global by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth about $74,642,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BG opened at $88.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $87.86 and a one year high of $116.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.86.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

