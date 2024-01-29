abrdn plc Raises Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.10% of The Cigna Group worth $81,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after buying an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,272,000 after buying an additional 591,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $934,480,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.81.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $297.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.57 and its 200-day moving average is $291.51. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $319.92. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.