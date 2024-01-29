Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 1.9% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.23. 137,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $259.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.49.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

