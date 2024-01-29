Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 395.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,919 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 74,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,466. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

