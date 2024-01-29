Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.0% of Addison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.40. 954,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,710. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

