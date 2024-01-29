Addison Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.1% of Addison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 213.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 418,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,601. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

