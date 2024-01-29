Addison Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSA stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $102.28. The stock had a trading volume of 65,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,523. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day moving average of $94.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $81.89 and a 12-month high of $102.68.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

