Addison Advisors LLC Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,636 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.0% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS increased its position in McDonald’s by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 11,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 60,679 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 949.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $289.70. 1,461,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,237. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.40 and a 200-day moving average of $280.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.77.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

