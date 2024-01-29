Addison Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 243,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 101,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,054,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NUMV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,050 shares. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $347.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

