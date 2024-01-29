Addison Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.4% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $528.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,223. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $568.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $526.35 and a 200 day moving average of $490.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

