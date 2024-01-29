Addison Advisors LLC Sells 3,280 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Addison Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,877,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $49.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.