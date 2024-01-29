ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Down 6.5 %
AEY stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.63. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%.
Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
