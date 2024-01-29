ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Down 6.5 %

AEY stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.63. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 49,706 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.