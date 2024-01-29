Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Lifted by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,862 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $613.21 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $601.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $560.51. The stock has a market cap of $277.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

