Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $2,908,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. TD Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMD traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.69. The company had a trading volume of 49,795,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,242,281. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,466.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.