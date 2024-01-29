Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Affirm by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,017,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,528,000 after acquiring an additional 754,554 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 9.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,783,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,284,000 after buying an additional 1,453,822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Affirm by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,278 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,533,000 after purchasing an additional 415,059 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.36. 11,586,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,714,111. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 3.73. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Affirm from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,036,591 shares of company stock valued at $122,951,772 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

