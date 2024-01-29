Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading 3.9% Higher

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.24 and last traded at $42.97. 2,961,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 12,200,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

Get Affirm alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFRM

Affirm Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 3.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The company had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock valued at $122,951,772 over the last ninety days. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.