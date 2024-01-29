ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, UBS Group cut ageas SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.
