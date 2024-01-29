AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.34. 15,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,280. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $24.46.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st were paid a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

