Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Air China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AIRYY opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.52. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter. Air China had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air China will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

