Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Airbnb by 14,678.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,306,000 after buying an additional 1,885,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Airbnb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after buying an additional 1,103,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $173,967,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.28.

ABNB opened at $149.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.27. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock worth $203,225,700 in the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

