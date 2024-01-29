AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC cut shares of AirBoss of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Pi Financial raised shares of AirBoss of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of AirBoss of America from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of AirBoss of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$4.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$125.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$3.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.62.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.06). AirBoss of America had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of C$137.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 0.1472527 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.44%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

