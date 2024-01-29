Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AKAM. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.11.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $123.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,245. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,714,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,129 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 117.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 123.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 736,236 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,439,000 after acquiring an additional 407,321 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

