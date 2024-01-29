Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 98,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Akili Stock Performance

AKLI traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.26. 158,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 6.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65. Akili has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Akili had a negative net margin of 6,265.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Akili will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akili

Akili Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Akili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Akili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,056,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akili by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Akili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Akili by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 772,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

