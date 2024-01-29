Aleph Zero Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $272.35 million and $1.26 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 245,700,136 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

