Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) is Vista Finance LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Vista Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up 3.3% of Vista Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,962,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,946,000 after buying an additional 59,131 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,530,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after buying an additional 53,003 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.52. 198,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,599. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $44.82.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

