Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ALRS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.
Alerus Financial stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $463.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.67. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $23.73.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 133.34%.
Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.
