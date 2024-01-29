Algorand Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $32.17 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00083979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00029195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022490 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,044,514,005 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

