Align Technology (ALGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $264.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.96 and a 200-day moving average of $285.91.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.60.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

