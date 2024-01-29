Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Down 22.5% in January

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,700 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the December 31st total of 901,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $224,737.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

ALGT stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.55. 31,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.68. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.09.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $565.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGT. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.63.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

