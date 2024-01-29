Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 362,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 432,623 shares.The stock last traded at $20.57 and had previously closed at $21.77.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.66%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

ARLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $636.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 33,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $682,253.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,202,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,092,601.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $294,566.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,460,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,853,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 33,087 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $682,253.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,202,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,092,601.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,030 shares of company stock worth $4,272,028. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 87,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 135,226 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

