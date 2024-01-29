Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Insider Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson Acquires 5,000 Shares

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) insider Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson acquired 5,000 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £16,100 ($20,457.43).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

Allianz Technology Trust stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 322.50 ($4.10). 497,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,685. Allianz Technology Trust has a one year low of GBX 206.42 ($2.62) and a one year high of GBX 328 ($4.17). The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 573.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 295.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 274.71.

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

About Allianz Technology Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.