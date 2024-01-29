Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Short Interest Update

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the December 31st total of 185,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Allied Gaming & Entertainment news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,738,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,738,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Roy Choi purchased 1,411,102 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,326,435.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,667,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,814.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,542,280 shares of company stock worth $1,488,866. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGAE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGAE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,006. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

