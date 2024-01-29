Allstate (ALL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allstate to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $158.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. Allstate has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $159.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.94.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

