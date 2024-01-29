Alphabet (GOOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $153.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $154.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,209 shares of company stock worth $25,918,682. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

