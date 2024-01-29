Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

MO traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $40.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,570,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,414,164. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Insider Activity

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

